Police search for suspect in Toys for Tots theft in Akron

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police on Friday identified a suspect in a theft from Toys for Tots.

Detectives signed a warrant for felony theft on Calvin T. Hunter, 46, of Akron.

Police say on December 10, Hunter signed up as a volunteer for the Marine Toys for Tots program being held at the First Faith Development on Easter Avenue.

Akron police say Hunter was seen taking over $1,000 worth of toys out the back door.

Hunter is 5’8” and 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

