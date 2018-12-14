× Montville police search for violent sexual offender accused of fleeing from officers

MONTVILLE, Ohio– The Montville Police Department is looking for a man it says was involved in a domestic incident on Friday.

William Howard Taylor II is a registered sexual offender with violent tendencies, the police said said. There are felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest in Montville and Medina.

Neighboring police departments spotted Taylor twice on Friday, but on both occasions, he fled at high rates of speed. The chases were called off because of the risk to public safety.

He was last seen on Pearl Road in Parma driving a 2004 silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan with license plate GXK 4490.

Do not approach Taylor as he is considered dangerous. Montville police said he may be armed with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 330-725-2204.