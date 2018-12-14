Masked man throws rock through window of Shaker Heights restaurant, steals register

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish Restaurant on Lee Road is a staple in the Shaker Heights community.

“I consider this family. You get to know the customers, see them every day when they come in,” said owner Sam Sylk.

Sylk was shocked to discover his restaurant was broken into early Tuesday morning.

“You feel like a little bit of the trust is broken. But that is just one, the rest of the community is built with wonderful, hardworking people every day,” Sylk said.

Surveillance cameras were rolling around 5 a.m. as a masked man approached the restaurant with a large rock. The video shows the man back up and then hurl the rock into the front window. The man runs inside, grabs the cash register and then runs away.

Sylk has two other restaurants in South Euclid and Euclid. He also dishes out music at WZAK-FM 93.1.

Now he’s asking the community that he serves on a daily basis to offer any information in return.

“Give the detectives the information that is needed so this crime doesn’t continue. Maybe it’s my business today, but it could be your home tomorrow. It could be your family tomorrow. At the end of the day, it’s about being safe in the communities that we serve,” Sylk said.