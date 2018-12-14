Man who survived horrific Wayne County crash thanks first responders

WEST SALEM, Ohio– A driver, who escaped death in an horrific crash earlier this week, wants to thank those who helped rescue him.

Anto Jakovljevic is badly bruised and still recovering in the hospital, but thankful to be alive.

“Thank you for all of those concerned,”Jakovljevic said. “I am doing OK, have a long road to recovery. I am broken psychically and mentally. But very glad to be alive. I want to thank all the first responders and the staff at the hospital. Hoping to go home soon.“

The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 71 in Wayne County. Jakovljevic’s truck collided with another semi truck. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Jakovljevic’s wife and three children also very grateful for all the EMS and firefighters from Town and Country Fire District in West Salem, and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Town and Country Fire Chief Lois Welch said it’s a miracle he survived. She said it was one of the worst crashes she has seen.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with his medical expenses while he is recovering.