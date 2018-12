DENVER– The Cleveland Browns had a special guest at their team meeting as the prepare to take on the Denver Broncos.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant stopped by on Friday to talk about the “mamba mentality.”

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018

We hope he delivered a great motivational speech because every game is a must-win for the Browns if they hope to make the playoffs. Knocking off the Broncos is just step one. (Read more on playoff scenarios here)

Saturday’s game is at 8:20 p.m. in Denver.

