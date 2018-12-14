Home where 14-year-old Cleveland teen was murdered to be demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The family of a Cleveland teen who was kidnapped and murdered is hoping to get a little more closure today.

For nearly two years, Alianna Defreeze's parents have asked for the abandoned home where she was found to be torn down. That is expected to happen this morning.

14-year-old Alianna was abducted on her way to school in January of 2017. She was last seen getting off an RTA bus and walking near 93rd and Kinsman in Cleveland.

After searching through a snowstorm, Cleveland police officers found her body three days later in a home on Fuller Avenue.

Christopher Whitaker was convicted of 10 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping in Alianna's case. He is currently sitting on death row.

Her family wants the house torn down and others like it because they feel it invites crime. Crews are expected to start demolition around 8 a..m.

