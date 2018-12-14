‘Heartless work’: Police looking for man accused of taking down notes of hope from local bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Police Department is looking for the person who it says removed inspirational notes from the Lorain Road Bridge on Thursday.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, someone removed over 250 of the signs, notes and messages that had been placed on the bridge to provide hope and to prevent suicides.

On Friday, police said the department is trying to identify a man seen in the video, below. Police said the man was seen clipping the messages off the bridge and throwing them in a trash can at the west end of the bridge.

He is later seen walking eastbound back into Cleveland after doing what police called "heartless work."

If you know who the man is, you're asked to please call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-356-4415.