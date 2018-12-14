Fox Recipe Box: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

CLEVELAND, Oh — Roasted red pepper hummus is a great appetizer for your holiday gathering. Paul Ondo is a chef with Giant Eagle and he showed Fox 8 Kristi Capel how easy it is to make.

Click here to see dozens of other recipes from the Giant Eagle kitchen.

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS

Makes: 3 Cups Prep Time: 8 Min. Cook Time: 20 Min.

Ingredients:

6 Ounces Roasted Red Peppers

1 Head garlic, Roasted

1 Can Garbanzo Beans

¼ Cup Tahini paste

¼ Teaspoon Cumin

½ Teaspoon Smoked Paprika

1 Ounce Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper To Taste

¾ Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

1: In a food processor begin to blend the garbanzo beans, add in the roasted peppers, roasted garlic, Tahini paste and seasonings, blend as smooth as possible, scrape down the sides of the bowl and begin to blend again. While the food processor is running, begin to drizzle in the olive oil and lemon juice. Adjust with water if needed

2: Once smooth adjust taste with salt and pepper as needed. Store in the refrigerator until ready to enjoy, and then serve with Pita, or Roasted carrots or your favorite vegetables.