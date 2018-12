Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- TGIF! We are ending the work week with mild temps. Unlike Thursday's beautiful blue skies, you can expect to see more clouds than sun today.

Starting tonight, wet weather will return to the area. Most of the rain will be south of us tonight and will push progressively farther north Saturday.

Highs today are expected to reach the upper 40s.

Here's your latest 8-Day Forecast:

