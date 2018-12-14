Carjackers strike in Ohio City and Tremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There were carjackings this week in two of Cleveland’s most popular neighborhoods. One of the victims was a valet working for a busy restaurant.

On Thursday night, the valet went to get a customer’s van from a parking lot, but two robbers demanded the keys and his tip money at gunpoint. That happened at West 26th and Lorain in Ohio City.

"I didn't know what to do in the moment. Gave them what they asked. Don't want to do anything stupid," the valet told the I-Team.

"We're blessed to have that neighborhood in Cleveland. And we have to make sure it's safe. We want to preserve that area," said the man who’d been waiting for his family van.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, two gunmen carried out a carjacking on West 7th Street in Tremont. The gunmen ran up on a man and teen girl who’d already gotten in their car. Then, the robbers took off in that car.

In both cases, the carjackers got away.

Second District detectives are beginning to gather evidence, look for any connections, and try to identify suspects.

The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office recently indicted a small ring of crooks for a violent crime spree in the same areas as the latest carjackings.