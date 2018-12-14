‘Adulting Day’ at one high school teaches teens how to cook and change a tire

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — What life skills will teens need to know when they get out into the real world?

A high school in Kentucky was hoping to help answer that question when they held an “Adulting Day” this week.

According to WAVE 3 News, seniors at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville were taught how to cook when they get to college, how to change a tire, and how to pay bills.

“I think that the idea occurred to me, originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking,” Christy Hardin, director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center, told WAVE 3.

