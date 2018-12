Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stressed out for the holidays? Don't want to cook, but want to eat your favorite fixings? Check out Christmas dinner in a can.

The "Christmas Tinner" is a nine-layer meal that includes scrambled eggs, bacon, mince pie, turkey, potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, stuffing, roasted carrots, and parsnips.

So you may be asking, what is in layer nine?

Christmas pudding.

The creator of Christmas Tinner said he made it for video-gamers, who can't tear themselves away from their new games on Christmas.