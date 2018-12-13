Video: What it took to stop wanted man in Brooklyn police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Exclusive video shows what it took to stop a driver in a police chase and we’ve found he had no right even to be behind the wheel.

It happened last Saturday. Brooklyn police got a call for an accident near Ridge Road and Interstate 480 with one driver slumped behind the wheel. But police said when they got there, the driver in a pick-up took off.

The video shows multiple officers chasing the truck with lights and sirens. The driver even sped through neighborhood streets trying to get away. Finally, multiple cruisers collided with that driver.

An officer then approached the truck with his gun drawn. When the driver hesitated getting down on the ground, an officer pulled him out.

Investigators identify the driver as Charles Hendricks, Jr., 61. Police said they believe he may have been high on drugs.

The I-Team found Hendricks should not have been driving. On that day, his license was already suspended. It had been suspended more than a dozen times before. The driver had been convicted in more than three dozen traffic cases.

Plus, police had arrest warrants out for him for four current felony cases.

Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke pointed out drivers high on drugs have become more and more of a problem. As for stopping the truck as officers did, the chief said he’d rather have cars damaged than innocent people hurt.

He said police found needles in the driver’s truck. At least one of his arrest warrants was for possession of heroin.

Police are waiting for toxicology test results to find out if, in fact, Hendricks was impaired.

He sits in the Cuyahoga County Jail. His case will soon be heard by a grand jury to decide on charges.