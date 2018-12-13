$5M bond for suspect in murders of father, teenage daughter in East Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fourth suspect in the deaths of a father and daughter found in a burning car in East Cleveland was ordered to be held on a $5 million bond.

The U.S. Marshals in northern Ohio arrested Demarcus Sheeley, 24, last Friday.

Sheeley and three other men are all accused in the deaths of Paul Bradley, 39, and his daughter, Paris Bradley, 14.

Police say the Bradleys were tortured and killed before they were found October 10 in a car that had been set on fire in an East Cleveland field.

Sheeley is due back in court on Monday, December 17.

