Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reveal newest inductees

CLEVELAND-Who will the new class be? This morning we will find out the 2019 Rock Hall inductees. The nominees were announced in October. Since that time, fans have been weighing in, casting their votes for their favorites. The top five received an extra vote in the overall nominee vote.

The top five that made the fan ballot include first-time nominees Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, The Zombies and, The Cure.

From right here in Northeast Ohio, Kent State University's own Devo are also first-timers on the ballot.

Here is the list of 2019 nominees:

Artists become eligible for induction into the Rock Hall 25 years after their first release. For Devo, it was 40 years in August since the release of their debut album.

Other criteria to be considered for induction: Inductees must demonstrate talent and musical excellence. They also must have had a significant impact on the development, evolution, and preservation of Rock and Roll.

The artists who make it in are ultimately decided by an international body of more than a thousand voting members.

Are you enjoying the suspense? We are. Only a little longer until the #RockHall2019 Inductees are revealed... https://t.co/0ohCDBJsxQ — Rock Hall (@rockhall) December 13, 2018

