Rising temperatures, chance of rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- THE GEMINID METEOR SHOWER peaks tonight through Friday morning. Right now, it appears that a partly to mostly cloudy sky will be prevalent during this event.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be on the rise concurrently with the rising rain chances. Most of the rain stays south of us Friday, and it pushes progressively farther north on Saturday. Highs will reach above average during this time frame and climb into the mid and upper 40’s.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.