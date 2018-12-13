Reports: Carlos Santana returning to Cleveland Indians; Edwin Encarnacion, Yandy Diaz leaving

CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana will reportedly return to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team trade.
In exchange, the Indians are dealing away Edwin Encarnacion to the Mariners and Yandy Diaz to the Rays.
Jon Heyman with the MLB Network, who was first to report the news, tweeted that Santana is said to be “thrilled” to return to Cleveland where he never sold his home.
Santana was part of the 2016 team that made the World Series run, but signed with the Phillies at the end of last year, then went to the Mariners.
