Owners charged under Goddard’s Law after injured dog found abandoned in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby police on Thursday announced charges in the case of an injured dog found abandoned in their city.

On December 4, officers were dispatched to the area of St. Clair Extension, east of Erie Road for a dog running loose.

Officers say they found a friendly, but afraid, pit bull mix running around loose in a wooded area.

According to police, the dog looked as if she had been abandoned for days in the near-freezing temperatures. A dog cage and an old pillow were left behind with the dog.

Officers were not able to catch the dog, but checked on the animal numerous times and gave her food before the Lake County dog warden was able to retrieve her. The pup, who was named Lucy, has been in the care of the Lake County Dog Shelter.

Police said on December 7, the officer investigating the case had received information from a source that the dog lived at a home in Willoughby. The officer identified the owners of Lucy as Alvaro Torres, 39, and Heather Pica Torres, 36.

On December 12, arrest warrants were issued against both suspects for cruelty to companion animals — Goddard’s Law — a felony of the fifth degree; and unlicensed dog, a minor misdemeanor.

Lucy, who had a large tumor on her neck and some other issues, underwent surgery earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Lake County Dog Shelter gave an update and said the pup made it through surgery and is being monitored.

