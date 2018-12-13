More restaurants coming to the Flats East Bank in 2019

CLEVELAND — Development in the Flats East Bank is continuing.

The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority board is planning to add new entertainment along the existing River Boardwalk between the popular club FWD and the Alley Cat Oyster Bar.

According to their building plans, the board is adding an additional restaurant, a BBQ and two chains: the Hampton Social and the Bassment.

Both the Hampton Social and the Bassment currently have locations in Chicago.

The Hampton Social is known for being a stylish, beach-themed seafood restaurant, whereas the Bassment is a hot, clubby spot with upscale plates, cocktails and blues music. The Bassment is also known for its “moody, underground digs.”

The plans are expected to be complete by Summer 2019.

