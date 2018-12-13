Michigan mother calls police on son who refused to wake up for school

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan mom calls the police on her son after repeatedly struggles to wake him up for school.

According to WEYI, Crystal Towns had reached her limit with the struggle of waking her son up for school in the morning.

So, Thursday morning, after another struggle, Towns reportedly took things to a whole new level.

“I woke him up. He thought he was just going to not go and I said ‘nope you’re learning today boy,'” she told WEYI.

Towns reportedly said her son tried to blame his sister for not waking him up and that’s when she “had it.” She decided to call the school resource officer to pick her son up from their home and take him to school, according to the news outlet.

The officer reportedly came to their home and met Towns’ son at the door.

“I called [the officer’s] cell phone and he answered and he came and got him, came to the door, knocked then told him ‘I’m here to take you to school and you are riding in the backseat’ and they left,” Towns reportedly said.

Towns told WEYI she hopes that this incident will serve as a lesson for her son, as well as other students, and encourage them to wake up and go to school.

Parents, we all know about this struggle. Would you call the police on your child? #morningstruggle #parentlife https://t.co/5a5eZ4s6hV — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) December 13, 2018