Man says he plans to fight charges for leaving dogs in truck while he went to jail

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio-- A man facing charges for leaving his two dogs in his truck while he reported to jail says he plans to fight the charges.

Victer Crenshaw was released from the Erie County Jail on Wednesday and reunited with his dogs, Oliver and Charlie.

He said he surrendered to Erie County deputies Monday on a charge of failing to appear for a court hearing.

"I was told that it would take an hour or an hour and a half, and I would be released on bond," Crenshaw told FOX 8. "I took my dogs with me because they are my best friends. I take them everywhere I go and I didn't think I would be more than 90 minutes."

Crenshaw said the jail had issues with the fax machine and he was told that delayed his release. He said when he realized he wasn't getting ou,t he asked a guard to check on his dogs.

The sheriff said Crenshaw waited 7 hours before he told anyone about the dogs. The sheriff noted it was 26 degrees outside Monday.

The dogs were not injured and were taken to the Eire County Dog Warden, where they were held until Crenshaw was released.

Crenshaw also facing charges for having a knife and marijuana in the truck.

He said the knife was one of several tools he keeps in his truck for work.

He said he will return to court soon and plans to plead not guilty to the charges.