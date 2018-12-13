Kevin Love dresses as Buddy the Elf for visit at Cleveland Clinic Children’s

CLEVELAND– The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

No word if Cavaliers forward Kevin Love sang while he stopped by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, but he did come in costume as Buddy from the 2003 movie “Elf.”

Love and his teammates made their annual visit on Thursday. They passed out gifts, posed for photos and cracked jokes in the presence of a 6-foot-10 elf.

"You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card." These kids are such an inspiration.❤️#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/HC336UztvJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2018

“That’s a good looking bobblehead!” Buddy the Elf seems to love the @kevinlove bobble. 😉#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/G9oCDGeiCl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2018

Love has been sidelined since late October and underwent surgery on his left foot.

The Cavs beat the New York Knicks Wednesday night, 113-106, in Matthew Dellavedova’s return to Cleveland. Up next, they host the Bucks Friday night.

