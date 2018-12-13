Group donates handmade hats in honor of girl killed in Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A local group is providing a little extra comfort to the classmates of a girl killed in a house fire.

Aleysha Rosario, a fourth grader at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, was one of five siblings that died in the blaze in Youngstown Sunday night.

Each year, the Western Reserve Knitting Guild donates hats to preschoolers in the Youngstown City School District. On Thursday, those students got to pick out their hats. There were enough to give one to each of Aleysha’s classmates as well.

Students also made cards for the firefighters who responded to the fire on Parkcliffe Avenue.

Three-year-old Charles Gunn, 2-year-old Ly’Asia Gunn, and 1-year-old twins Brianna and Arianna Negron were also killed. Their mother remains hospitalized after jumping from a second-story window.

