Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood High School Orchestra Chamber Ensemble

Posted 9:49 am, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48AM, December 13, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Beachwood High School Orchestra Chamber Ensemble filled the Fox 8 studio with the sounds of the holiday season. Under the direction of Lisa Goldman, the talented high school students performed classical and holiday music.