Former News 5 Cleveland TV legend Don Webster passes away

CLEVELAND — Local TV legend Don Webster has passed away, News 5 Cleveland reported on Thursday. He was 79 years old.

The longtime weatherman had a 35-year career at News 5, the station said, which also included Webster hosting the musical variety show “Upbeat.” The show featured some of the biggest acts of all time including The Beatles.

He was inducted into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame and Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards Silver Circle in 1995.

Webster retired in 1999 and moved to South Carolina with his wife, Kandi. Even in retirement, he would still appear in commercials on Cleveland TV stations.

