Forecast: Warmer temps, mix of sun and clouds

CLEVELAND- A chilly start to your Thursday but definitely not as cold as the past several days. There will be varying amounts of clouds through the day with some sunshine.

Temperatures are finally expected to top above average with highs in the low 40’s. Clouds increase after sundown from the south blocking our view of a cool nighttime spectacle.

Tonight marks the start of the strongest meteor shower of the year! THE GEMINID METEOR SHOWER peaks tonight through Friday morning 14th. Right now our forecast, mostly cloudy during this event.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Friday as well as Saturday. Temperatures will be on the rise concurrently with the rising chances of rain. Most of the rain stays south of us Friday, and it’s looking questionable as to how far north and how much rain will affect us on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.

Highs will reach above average during this time frame and climb into the mid and upper 40’s. The highest risk is pointing toward Saturday as of right now making it a great day to do some shopping.

