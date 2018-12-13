× Ex-employee indicted for beating dog at Stark County Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ohio– A former employee of the Stark County Humane Society was indicted for abusing an animal at the facility.

Diquan O’Neal Hall, 25, is charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, also known as Goddard’s Law, which is named for longtime FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard.

Court documents said Hall hit a dog with a “metal hooked drain puller” at the kennel. The animal suffered punctures to its face, but has since made a full recovery.

A spokesman for the human society said when the executive director for the Stark County Humane Society learned of the allegations, she reviewed the surveillance video and terminated the suspect’s employment.

The humane society issued the following statement: