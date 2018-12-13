Endangered adult alert issued for 79-year-old Richmond Heights woman

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old woman from Richmond Heights.

Police said that Retha Hill left her residence on Audrey Drive Thursday around noon and failed to return.

Hill reportedly has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’0″ tall and weighs 115 lbs.

According to police Hill suffers from Dementia.

The vehicle reportedly involved in the incident is a black 2010 Ford Fusion with the Ohio license plate number ETJ6549.

If you have seen Hill or know anything about her information please call 911.