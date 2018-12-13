Detroit meteorologist takes own life two months after eye surgery

DETROIT — FOX 2 Detroit announced some very sad news Thursday morning. The station said meteorologist Jessica Starr took her own life.

FOX 2 said, “All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

The 35-year-old Michigan native reportedly leaves behind a husband and two children.

Starr had recently been off the air due to Lasik surgery.

On October 12, she posted on Facebook, “Lasik SMILE went well! Still foggy vision but I can SEE!”

On November 13, she posted a Facebook Live that said, “I’m back but still healing…”

The next day she posted to social media, “Update: yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated.”

If you or a loved one needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.