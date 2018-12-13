Company offers to pay $100,000 for ditching smartphone for a year

No texting. No mindless internet searches. No scrolling through your Instagram feed.
Could you go a year without your smartphone?
That’s the idea behind a new contest from Vitaminwater.
The company launched a contest encouraging people to go “scroll-free for a year.”
To enter, you have to share on Twitter or Instagram what you’d do instead of scrolling by using the hashtags “#nophoneforayear” and “#contest.”
The company said they’ll pay $100,000 to one person who can prove they went smartphone-free for a year. The company joked that there will be a “lie detector test included.”
The deadline to enter is January 8, 2019.
According to the rules of the contest, the winner will be chosen based on these criteria:
- Creativity and originality of submission
- Cultural or brand relevance of submission
- Humor of submission
- Quality of submission
Once a potential winner is chosen (on or around January 22, 2019), they will be given a “1996-era cellular telephone that may be used for communication” and the “opportunity to enter into a contract not to use a smartphone for 365 consecutive days.”
According to the rules, the potential winner cannot use a smartphone or tablet of any kind for 365 days. They will be allowed to use laptops and desktop computers as well as voice-activated devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo.
