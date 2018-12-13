Company offers to pay $100,000 for ditching smartphone for a year

No texting. No mindless internet searches. No scrolling through your Instagram feed.

Could you go a year without your smartphone?

That’s the idea behind a new contest from Vitaminwater.

The company launched a contest encouraging people to go “scroll-free for a year.”

To enter, you have to share on Twitter or Instagram what you’d do instead of scrolling by using the hashtags “#nophoneforayear” and “#contest.”

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

The company said they’ll pay $100,000 to one person who can prove they went smartphone-free for a year. The company joked that there will be a “lie detector test included.”

The deadline to enter is January 8, 2019.

According to the rules of the contest, the winner will be chosen based on these criteria:

Creativity and originality of submission

Cultural or brand relevance of submission

Humor of submission

Quality of submission

Once a potential winner is chosen (on or around January 22, 2019), they will be given a “1996-era cellular telephone that may be used for communication” and the “opportunity to enter into a contract not to use a smartphone for 365 consecutive days.”

According to the rules, the potential winner cannot use a smartphone or tablet of any kind for 365 days. They will be allowed to use laptops and desktop computers as well as voice-activated devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo.

