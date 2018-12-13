× Classic fairy tale returns to Cleveland: See Cinderella the musical at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND–Back by popular demand, Cinderella is returning to Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace next month.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical opening day is January 15 and will be here through January 20, 2019.

The children’s classic has a fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess.

The Rogers + Hammerstien’s Cinderella is a hilarious and romantic musical featuring the glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists.

Show times are Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 and 7:30 PM and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Cinderella are available at the Playhouse Square Ticket Office, 1519 Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland, by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

