Bomb threats emailed to locations in Cleveland, across the country

CLEVELAND– Authorities are investigating bombs threats emailed to businesses, schools and more across the country on Thursday.

Dozens of businesses nationwide received emails on Thursday. The email said a bomb was placed inside the business and it would be detonated unless $20,000 in Bitcoin was paid, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

“Through investigation the email appears to have originated and was sent from outside the United States,” the sheriff’s offce said in a news release.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office referred to the emails as scams. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, which also received calls about the threats, called it a hoax.

The Cleveland Division of Police said seven locations have received threats, including:Cleveland City Hall, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Bella Academy, Key Tower and Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP. All were checked and clear, police said.

The FBI said it is aware of the threats and agents are working with law enforcement partners.

“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” the FBI said in a statement.

CNN reported the University of Washington and Penn State University also received the emails, as well as the Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia and the Park Record newspaper in Park City, Utah.