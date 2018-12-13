Authorities search for missing 16-year-old from Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy that they said is believed to be a runaway.

Jaynden Lee Weaver was last seen walking eastbound on the railroad tracks on SR 94S between Goudy and Moser Road, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie underneath a black hoodie, blue jeans and camo muck boots.

Weaver reportedly has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’8″ tall and weighs 160 lbs.

If you have seen Weaver or know anything about his whereabouts please contact Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 264-3333.