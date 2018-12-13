× And the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are..

CLEVELAND- It is the moment we have all been waiting for. After three months of voting, we now know who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

They are:

Ballots were sent to an international voting committee of more than 1,000 artists, including current living inductees, historians, and members of the music industry.

Factors of the vote included the artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.

The 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In conjunction with the March celebration, our Cleveland Rock Hall will be unveiling its 2019 Inductee exhibit.

Ticket sales for the Induction Ceremony will be announced in January.

Your official #RockHall2019 Inductees are here – welcome to the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/9aY5FO8gBH pic.twitter.com/YVep5m9r3f — Rock Hall (@rockhall) December 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**More on the Rock Hall here**