5-year-old girl battling cancer gifted with a free custom wig

CLEVELAND - Christmas came early for a family planning to spend the holiday in the hospital.

"She's kept us all in good spirits, this smile, we can't never get rid of, no matter the pain, the problems," said Jerymi Mossage with his daughter in his lap. "She keeps us all bright."

Genesis Mossage, 5, has battled nuroblastoma for the past year and, as a result, she lost all her hair.

"She's been through five rounds of chemo, a tumor removal," explained her mother Jessica Hawkins. "She's been through two rounds of transplants, twelve rounds of radiation."

With a long road to recovery ahead, the family has been looking for ways to find support.

A post about Genesis online caught the attention of a popular wig stylist and native Clevelander who wanted to help.

"I know how women, how we are about our hair," said stylist Monique Allen. "A lot of people, after they sit in my chair, they are in tears sometimes."

Allen pushed her paid orders aside to spend time designing and creating a custom free human hair wig for Genesis.

"I get about ten orders a day," Allen said sitting in her home working on another child's wig. "I just opened up my new salon in October and I'm booked almost every day doing clients and doing orders at home."

She continued, "It's a joyous feeling just to be able to help others."

Allen said although she is busy with her new business, Wig Dealer Shop on Warrensville Center Road in Mayfield Heights, she wants to help other children like Genesis, a gesture that will likely bring more smiles to families going through a difficult time.

"That simple small act of kindness, it worked wonders. Look at her smile, you can't ask for much more," said Mossage.

To learn more about how to receive a wig contact Allen who said she monitors her popular Instagram page @WigDealer for inquiries along with her website.