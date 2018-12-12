× Woman accused of assaulting officer for calling her sweatpants ‘leggings’

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– An Erie County woman is facing additional charges after an incident at the jail.

Officers brought Brittney N. Roberts, 31, of Perkins Township, to the Erie County Jail on Tuesday on an arrest warrant. During intake, a female corrections officer ordered her to removed her extra layers of clothing.

The sheriff’s office said Roberts complied until she got to her sweatpants. The corrections officer reported when she called them “leggings” Roberts became upset, saying “Let’s do this then” and taking an aggressive stance.

Roberts swung at the officer and grabbed her hair, authorities said. Other officers soon arrived and were able to restrain the suspect.

No other injuries were reported.

Roberts was charged with assault.