Weather: Cloudy, then chance of drizzle later today

Another nuisance amount of mix/flurries will scroll across NE Ohio PM Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Once again, this will be very minor with only a light coating expected.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Friday as well as Saturday. The highest risk is pointing toward Saturday as of right now.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

The GEMINID METEOR SHOWER peaks Thursday night 13th-Friday morning 14th:

Long range setup over the next 10 days shows little significant cold. A short-lived drop early next week followed by milder air around the 20th. MORE COLD by Christmas week!

Next week, look for a Comet in the sky which MAY become a naked-eye object. Here’s where to look:

Our long range outlook issued back in late November highlighted a break from the cold around mid-December. So far, that forecast is looking good. Let’s hope for 50+!

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick you spot anywhere in North America