× Turkey breaks through window of Bay Village house

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio– A woman called police when a wild turkey ended up in her Bay Village home on Saturday.

The turkey flew into a window and broke the glass at a house on Edinborough Drive before getting trapped in a room.

“It just busted right through the window and they didn’t know what to think,” said neighbor Mark Gerrasch. “The dog was going crazy, it was so scared.”

The homeowner, who declined an interview, told FOX 8 News the bird made a mess of the walls and carpet.

“There it was, flopping around in their den, wrecking havoc and bleeding everywhere. Poor thing,” Gerrasch said.

Officers removed it from the house, but had to put it down because it was injured.