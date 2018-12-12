× Troopers seize $20,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $20,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Ashland.

According to a press release issued by OHSP, the stop happened on December 7 around 9 p.m. along Interstate 71.

Troopers had pulled over a rented 2018 Ford Escape with Tennessee registration for a speed violation. During their conversation with the occupants, they detected an odor of marijuana. A probable cause search was then initiated which led to the discovery of 1,899 grams of oxycodonoe/hydrochloride pills and marijuana.

Mohammed Jibril, 18, of Reynoldsburg and Arthur Lee Worthy, 20, of Columbus were taken into custody and charged with possession and aggravated trafficking in drugs. If convicted, they could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.