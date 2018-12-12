Toledo man charged in connection with terror plot

TOLEDO, Ohio– A Toledo man will appear in federal court on Wednesday for his involvement in a terror plot.

Vincent S. Armstrong, 23, is charged with one count of providing false statements to a law enforcement officer. He’s been in custody since Monday.

He lives with Elizabeth Lecron, a 23-year-old woman who is accused of buying black powder and screws to make a bomb. The U.S. Department of Justice said she wanted to commit “upscale mass murder” at a Toledo bar and attack a livestock farm.

Authorities searched their house, and found an AK-47, shotgun, multiple handguns and ammunition, the U.S. Department of Justice said. There was a tactical vest with loaded magazines, a gas mask and instructions on how to make bombs in the trunk of their vehicle, the justice department said.

Investigators said Armstrong denied buying items to make a bomb and discussing plans of an attack with Lecron. But his journal entries told a different story.

“Now I have these thoughts…These memories. They haunt me. I have a vision. A vision to kill. To hunt the unwilling…” Armstrong wrote.

Armstrong and Lecron also visited Columbine High School, the site of the deadly 1999 shooting. Justice department officials said Lecron also wrote letters to Dylan Roof, the man convicted in the South Carolina church shooting.