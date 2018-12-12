Texas man dies after getting in stuck in donation bin, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- A Texas man is dead after police say he tried to break into a donation bin early Wednesday morning.

According to KSAT, police received a call that a body was found at a shopping center donation station on the north side of San Antonio around 5:20 a.m.

Police told the news outlet that they believe the man was trying to get inside the donation bin when his body got stuck.

The weight of his body reportedly then pulled down the level and he suffocated.

Police told KSAT the death is being ruled an accident. They have not released the man's name.