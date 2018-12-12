Survey: 91% of millennials use mobile device while driving

PHILADEPHIA, Pennsylvania — A shocking new survey shows just how many drivers use their mobile device behind the wheel.

As part of the Travelers Insurance “Every Second Counts” campaign, a new survey of Philadelphia drivers found that 75% of drivers admit to using a mobile device while driving.

Here’s how it breaks down by age:

Millennials 91%

Gen Xers 79%

Baby boomers 64%

Top activities included reading texts or emails (48%), updating or checking social media (23%), and recording video (18%).

“Crashes caused by people choosing to look at their phone rather than the road are entirely preventable,” Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President, Personal Insurance at Travelers said in a statement.

“Technology like a ‘Do Not Disturb’ function on your phone, which only 9% of our survey respondents said they use, is one solution that can help more drivers stay focused. Distracted driving remains a significant danger in Philadelphia and across the country, underscoring the importance of education, research and action,” Klein said.

When it comes to preventing driver distraction, the Travelers survey found that the greatest deterrent for all ages comes from the fear of causing a collision (40 %). This ranked higher than having a loved one involved in a collision related to distracted driving; having the option to utilize mobile device blocking technology; and legislation prohibiting phone use.