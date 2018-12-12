‘Scooby the camel’ charms Toledo neighborhood during regular walks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Scooby the camel has become quite the local celebrity as he regularly roams the streets of Toledo for walks.

According to WTOL, Scooby is over seven-feet tall and about two-years-old and is as tame and well trained as the average dog.

His owner Nabil reportedly dreamed of owning a camel since he was a kid.

The pair can be seen walking up and down the roads in Toledo. A lot of the time, they end up stopping traffic, according to WTOL.

Scooby reportedly even get's his feelings hurt when he doesn't get his one-on-one time with Nabil.

When he doesn't get his way he reportedly hops back and forth doing what Nabil calls "The Scooby Shimmy."

“He is the star, that’s for sure. He’s the alpha camel,” Nabil told WTOL. “I’m definitely not getting rid of this guy. Everybody loves him.”

Scooby is actually the second camel his owner has raised. The first reportedly got so big he had to trade him in.

