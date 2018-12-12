Police K9 captures drug suspect in Columbiana County

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — A police K9 captured a drug suspect in East Liverpool after an alert citizen alerted police of an erratic driver.

According to a Facebook post from East Liverpool Police Department Tuesday, the citizen contacted authorities and when officers arrived on scene they knew something wasn’t right.

K9 Nero was reportedly brought to the scene where he located crack cocaine, 92 individually packaged bundles of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said that during the search Nero inhaled a small amount of crack cocaine and his handler deployed first aid measures immediately.

Then area veterinarians reportedly responded to the East Liverpool Police station to ensure that Nero was alright.