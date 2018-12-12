Passenger busted smuggling 70 birds in hair rollers at JFK

JAMAICA, New York — A passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport was found smuggling nearly 70 live finches in a black duffel bag earlier this month.

According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, specialists Dec. 8 stopped the passenger, who was traveling from Georgetown, Guyana. During an inspection, they discovered the birds concealed within hair rollers in the duffel bag.

The birds were detained under quarantine and turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

“CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the Nation’s agricultural economy,” said Troy Miller, Director, Field Operations, New York Field Office.