Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Jaydon Clark is 17.

He was last seen the morning of October 22 in Akron. He goes to Buchtel High School, but never returned.

He was last seen wearing black high top Nikes and a navy hat.

He's 5'2" and weighs about 135 lbs.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts please call Akron police detectives.

The number is (330)375-2530.

More missing reports, here.