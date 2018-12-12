Mannequin shennanigans! Hilarious prank displays feature ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘A Christmas Vacation’ scenes

LODI, Wisc. — A display based on “A Christmas Story” is going viral, but to see it you’ll have to go to Wisconsin.

In a tribute to the well-known Christmas movie, homeowners in Lodi, Wis., created a life-sized Ralphie wearing his bunny suit on their front porch. Next to him is a huge crate that says “fragile.”

The Lodi Police Department is actually using the display to warn people about having packages delivered to their doorstep over the holidays.

It’s actually the family’s second life-like Christmas display: last year, they erected a Cousin Eddie from the movie, “A Christmas Vacation.” He’s standing in his robe next to an RV with a plastic pipe running into the storm drain.

“I thought it was great. Anybody who has watched this movie enjoys it. Seeing Cousin Eddie out there, it’s funny,’ Lodi police Lt. Craig Freitag told WISC. “I had to come back around to see if it was a real individual.”