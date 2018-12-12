× Man chokes father at Akron nursing home over money, police say

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man is accused of choking his father at a nursing home when he wouldn’t give him more money.

Kahli A. Murphy, 38, faces charges of domestic violence and robbery.

Officers responded to ManorCare Health Services on West Market Street Tuesday evening. The 75-year-old victim told officers his son asked for money during his visit and became angry when he only got $20.

The son, identified as Murphy, left and came back 10 minutes later. He choked his father before taking his wallet and fleeing, Akron police said.

Officers arrested Murphy at his house without incident. He was taken to the Summit County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday morning.