‘I would like justice’: Husband of woman killed in front of family during hit-skip speaks at suspect’s arraignment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The man accused of hitting and killing a woman outside a church while allegedly stealing her family's van pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Michael Tyvon Preston, 23, was indicted Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The victim, 33-year-old Lesley De Jesus, was volunteering at Archwood United Church with her husband and two children on Nov. 15. That’s when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

DeJesus and her husband, Jesus Cruz, tried to stop the suspect, but she was hit and killed at the scene.

Before Preston's bond was issued, Cruz asked the judge to give him "the highest bond possible."

"So that that this individual does not have an opportunity to harm another family," said Cruz. "And if it could be done, I would like justice to be done for my wife."

Preston was issued $2 million bond. He'll appear in court again on Dec. 17.

Continuing coverage of this story here