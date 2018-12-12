× Humane Society of Richland County looking for owner of dog left abandoned in dumpster

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Humane Society of Richland County is looking for the owner of a dog left abandoned in a dumpster in Mansfield.

The shelter shared photos of the malnourished and injured dog in a post on their social media page.

They say she was being taken to the veterinarian immediately and staff was already starting to make her more comfortable.

The daughter of the good Samaritan who found her had given her the name Hopi-Dopi.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to call Humane Society of Richland County at 419-774-4795.

Donations are also being collected to help with her vet bills.